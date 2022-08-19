AMG National Trust Bank Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $145.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average of $141.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

