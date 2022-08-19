AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $106,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 8,407.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,408 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

