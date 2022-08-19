AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $110.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average is $98.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.