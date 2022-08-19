AMG National Trust Bank Sells 9,284 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.