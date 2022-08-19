AMG National Trust Bank Sells 975 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after buying an additional 950,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amgen by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after acquiring an additional 898,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 849,018 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Amgen stock opened at $249.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

