Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.84. 42,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.27. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

