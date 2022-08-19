AMI Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,300 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.65. 22,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,598. The firm has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.42.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

