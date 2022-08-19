Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.44 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

