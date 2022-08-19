AMO Coin Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (AMO)

AMO Coin (AMO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $26.32 million and $235,749.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

