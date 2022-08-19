Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Trading 2.6% Higher

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.44 and last traded at $33.29. 1,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 355,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at $449,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $63,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at $449,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $55,151.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,650.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,435 shares of company stock worth $2,686,986. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

