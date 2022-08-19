Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Trading Down 0.3%

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.06 and last traded at $36.19. 317,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 372,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78.

