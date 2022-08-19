Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.95.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $170.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.63.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

