Analysts Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Target Price at $85.71

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $38,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $77,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $49.16 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading

