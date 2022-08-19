Analysts Set Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target at $5.55

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.03. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Analysts predict that Grab will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $40,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

