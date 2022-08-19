Analysts Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Target Price at C$70.06

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$61.78 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$45.20 and a 52 week high of C$71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$54.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 16.52.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$162.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

