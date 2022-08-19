Analysts Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Price Target at $15.75

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCG. UBS Group upped their price target on PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in PG&E by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.22.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

