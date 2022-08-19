Analyzing Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) & BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank 27.75% 16.01% 1.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Independent Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $33.57 million 1.46 $6.92 million N/A N/A Independent Bank $214.72 million 2.14 $62.90 million $2.76 7.91

Analyst Ratings

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BEO Bancorp and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Independent Bank has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.38%. Given Independent Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Independent Bank pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Independent Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Independent Bank beats BEO Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp

(Get Rating)

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. BEO Bancorp was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, insurance brokerage, and investment services. The company offers its services through approximately 59 branches, two drive-thru facilities, and seven loan production offices in Michigan; and two loan production offices in Ohio. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

