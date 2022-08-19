ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.50 million.

NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.05. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.35.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

