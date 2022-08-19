AO World (LON:AO) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.71) price objective on shares of AO World in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get AO World alerts:

AO World Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of AO stock opened at GBX 42.16 ($0.51) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.98. AO World has a 1 year low of GBX 38.52 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 250 ($3.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £241.71 million and a P/E ratio of -30.89.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.