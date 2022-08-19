AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AOWDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of AO World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AO World from GBX 59 ($0.71) to GBX 40 ($0.48) in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

AO World Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOWDF opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. AO World has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.27.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

