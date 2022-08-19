Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 462.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,287 shares during the period. AON makes up 0.9% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $16,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,424,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AON by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,736,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.98. 13,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,597. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.70.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

