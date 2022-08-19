Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives $57.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on APEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aperam from €57.00 ($58.16) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aperam from €67.00 ($68.37) to €68.00 ($69.39) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aperam from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Aperam Stock Up 3.4 %

Aperam stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.89. Aperam has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $64.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

About Aperam

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.4804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Aperam’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

