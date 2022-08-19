API3 Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (API3)

API3 (API3) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. API3 has a market capitalization of $114.82 million and $15.50 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, API3 has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One API3 coin can now be bought for $2.03 or 0.00008905 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,802.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003637 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00071693 BTC.

About API3

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 113,912,052 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org.

API3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

