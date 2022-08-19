Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.23–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.40 million. Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.91–$0.86 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of Appian stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,617. Appian has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $115.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 103,390 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,278.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,103,390 shares in the company, valued at $335,318,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,232.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 268,602 shares of company stock worth $11,763,366 in the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Appian by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at about $13,983,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Appian by 18.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Appian by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

