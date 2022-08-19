Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-$7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$4.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIT. Robert W. Baird cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

AIT opened at $115.11 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

