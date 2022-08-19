Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.46.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $108.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Applied Materials by 145.2% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.