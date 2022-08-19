Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $108.27 on Friday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

