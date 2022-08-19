Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.04.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $108.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.60. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after buying an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.