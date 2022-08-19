Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25-7.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.82-$2.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.1 %

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.27. 9,426,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,072,029. Applied Materials has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,510 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

