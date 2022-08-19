AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.94

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APPGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 80969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

AppLovin Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

