AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.94

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 80969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

AppLovin Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

