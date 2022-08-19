Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.00 billion-$17.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.75 billion.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.77. 1,378,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.06. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.47.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,141,000 after acquiring an additional 173,265 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,688,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.