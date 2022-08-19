Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aptorum Group Price Performance

NASDAQ APM opened at $1.64 on Friday. Aptorum Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

About Aptorum Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.