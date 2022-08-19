Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AQST stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.45. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Barber acquired 91,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $88,073.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel purchased 45,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,036.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 882,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,556.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Barber purchased 91,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $88,073.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,953.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 158,668 shares of company stock worth $151,571. 9.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,080,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,987 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

