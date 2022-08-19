Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New acquired 312,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,745,262 shares in the company, valued at $107,924,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcellx Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $19.20 on Friday. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.05.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

