ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $24.68

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.68, but opened at $23.70. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 13,542 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.35.

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also

