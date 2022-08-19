Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.84. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.92.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 2,594.88% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $67,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $47,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,330.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $67,355.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,044 shares of company stock valued at $147,032. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,095,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 712,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. 32.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

