Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 711 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $27,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $259.54. The stock had a trading volume of 34,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,954. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

