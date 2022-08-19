Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,029 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,029 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.40.

Fair Isaac stock traded down $8.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $488.76. 4,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,804. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $531.03.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

