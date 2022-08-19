Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 1,074 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.23. 23,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,166. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

