Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 2.5% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Northrop Grumman worth $80,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $490.90. 13,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $497.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.24.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

