Argent Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 238,185 shares of company stock worth $34,997,837 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.27. The stock had a trading volume of 177,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,389. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $359.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.23.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

