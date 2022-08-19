Argent Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,464 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $23.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $433.68. 4,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.33. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $355.37 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

