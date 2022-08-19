Argent Capital Management LLC Has $58.94 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up 1.9% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $58,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,685,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,824,000 after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,509,000 after acquiring an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,508,000 after acquiring an additional 279,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,469,000 after acquiring an additional 56,026 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.78. 25,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,993. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.