argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $383.90 and last traded at $382.08. Approximately 841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 240,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ARGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.
argenx Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.44 and its 200-day moving average is $323.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Trading of argenx
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on argenx (ARGX)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.