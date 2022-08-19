argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $383.90 and last traded at $382.08. Approximately 841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 240,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

argenx Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.44 and its 200-day moving average is $323.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of argenx

argenx Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in argenx by 126.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after acquiring an additional 65,117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of argenx by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 68.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

