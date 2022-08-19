ArGo (ARGO) Price Hits $0.0085 on Exchanges

ArGo (ARGO) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ArGo has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. ArGo has a total market capitalization of $75,993.72 and approximately $3.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.



About ArGo

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

