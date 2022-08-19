Argus Increases Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $98.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after acquiring an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after acquiring an additional 325,803 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

