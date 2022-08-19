Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Arizona Metals Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of AZMCF opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Arizona Metals has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20.
About Arizona Metals
