Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 4.51% of Armada Acquisition Corp. I worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,421,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ AACI opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $9.99.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Armada Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

