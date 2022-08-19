Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.27-$5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.92 billion-$9.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.35 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ARW traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,262. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $105.33 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

