Ashtead Group’s (AHT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,825 ($58.30) target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 4,136 ($49.98) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,650 ($68.27) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,294.43 ($63.97).
Ashtead Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 4,576 ($55.29) on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,269 ($39.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,572 ($79.41). The firm has a market cap of £20.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,987.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,990.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,382.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Ashtead Group Increases Dividend
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
Recommended Stories
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.