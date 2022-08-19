Ashtead Group’s (AHT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,825 ($58.30) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 4,136 ($49.98) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,650 ($68.27) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,294.43 ($63.97).

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 4,576 ($55.29) on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,269 ($39.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,572 ($79.41). The firm has a market cap of £20.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,987.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,990.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,382.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

Ashtead Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

